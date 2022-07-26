9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Citizen Journalists need s to undergo a training in media ethics

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Citizen Journalists need s to undergo a training in media ethics
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Free Press Initiative (FPI) Founder Joan Chirwa cites the importance of bringing on board Citizen Journalists that are running online media platforms and publish news to undergo a training in media ethics.

Ms Chirwa noted that with the growing presence of digital platforms right now, it is necessary for people who might be interested in carrying out journalistic work but have not undergone formal training to be brought on board and assisted with knowledge that is critical to their operations as they are also in the business of disseminating information to the people.

“Lack of understanding of what guides the practice of journalism may become detrimental because an unethical practice of journalists is so bad such that it can actually cost people’s lives and damage people’s reputation,” she said

She added that educating people on the ethics that guide the practice of journalism will make it much easier to see some level of professionalism that everybody else expects from the media industry.

Ms Chirwa highlighted this in an interview with Lusaka Times during a two days journalism training in Media Ethics organised in collaboration with WAN-IFRA’s Media Freedom Committee held at Taj Pamodzi Hotel.

And Mthoniswa Banda a Media Consultant said that there is media literacy where society is learning how to interpret media sources, products and verify information that is shared in the media and the onus of online media is that if one lies or publishes a bad story citizens, readers, viewers and listeners have multiple sources where they can counter check to see whether the information is correct or not.

“If they find that the information you have been chaining out is not correct, you tend to lose value, clients, listeners and viewers,” he said

Mr Banda added that traditional and online media are the same and the only difference is the platform used to disseminate information, and online media should ensure that they do a good job in their service delivery.

“All the values of journalism still apply to online media, be truthful, factual, ethical and do a good story because failure to do this will make you lose credibility and sources,” he stated

Previous articleMen’s network challenges parents to value their children

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Citizen Journalists need s to undergo a training in media ethics

The Free Press Initiative (FPI) Founder Joan Chirwa cites the importance of bringing on board Citizen Journalists that are...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Men’s network challenges parents to value their children

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Men’s Network Katete Chapter has challenged parents to cultivate a culture that sees value in their children. Chapter Chairperson, Rodwell Lungu said the psychological...
Read more

HH warns Heads of Quasi government institutions to avoid extravagance in their expenditures

General News Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Heads of Quasi government institutions to avoid extravagance in their expenditures and always put the interests of...
Read more

Businesses call for annual payment of licenses

General News Chief Editor - 1
The business community in Ndola has advised the Ndola City Council (NCC) to introduce quarterly payment of license fees as opposed to the annual...
Read more

25 unclaimed bodies buried by SDA and LCC

General News Chief Editor - 2
25 unclaimed bodies have been buried by the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) working in close collaboration with the Lusaka City Council (LCC). On...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.