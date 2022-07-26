Minister of Finance and National Planning has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to solicit for resources required to conduct the 2022 census of population and housing which will commence on August 18, 2022.

Dr. Musokotwane has reiterated that government will put in place necessary measures to ensure that the census is conducted successfully conducted.

He said government attaches great importance to the collection of accurate data as it is key in helping the government plan in meeting the needs of its population.

ZANIS reports that the minister said this during the launch of the 2022 State of the World Population Report and commemoration of the World Population Day.

Dr. Musokotwane said a healthy population is critical in achieving sustainable development.

He noted that a healthy population is cardinal for Zambia to achieve the vision 2030 of becoming a prosperous middle income country.

Dr. Musokotwane said this is why government is keen to harness opportunities that come with population increase so as to foster economic growth in the country.

He noted that population remains a cornerstone in building strong resilient economies.

The Minister stated that Zambia like many other countries is taking stock of the investment opportunities that come with population growth.

Dr. Musokotwane noted that the 2022 World Population Day gives Zambia a chance to review and come up with developmental strategies aimed at harnessing population demographics.

And commenting on COVID-19, Dr. Musokotwane said government is working tirelessly so as to ensure that it effectively manages the pandemic.

He expressed optimism that the measures being instituted by government will assist in mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Speaking earlier at the same event, Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo said the commemoration of the World Population Day is aimed at drawing attention to issues arising from population growth.

Ms Masebo further said observing of the World Population Day is meant to highlight the growing problems that come with increased population.

She said reproductive health services must be made accessible universally as this is cardinal in managing population growth.

And United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative, Gift Malunga said cases of unattended pregnancies are alarming in Zambia.

Ms Malunga disclosed that the current data shows that 29 percent of adolescent girls will become mothers while they are still children.

She said unattended pregnancy per one thousand women is estimated to be 123 in Zambia compared to 64 globally.

Ms Malunga further indicated that more than 60 percent of unattended pregnancy end in abortion.