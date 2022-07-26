9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Harassment has almost shifted to the former Zambia head of state evoking what can be described as political tension

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Columns Harassment has almost shifted to the former Zambia head of state evoking...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com


By Venus N Msyani

Former President Edgar Lungu’s family continues to be investigated. Lungu’s son Daliso was the first family member to be investigated. The matter is in connection with vehicles recovered by Police and believed to belong to the former president. No comment from the father has been heard on the case.

Later on, Lungu’s Daughter Tasila Mwansa was investigated. Her case involves money laundering. No comment has been heard from Lungu on that too.

Currently, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating former first lady Esther Lungu. She owns 15 houses in one of the middle-class residential areas of Lusaka, which the ACC allege are proceed of crime.

It has evoked a comment from the former president and it seems the majority of people are with him. Is very hard for every normal person to keep quiet when his/her family is being harassed.

The former head of state deserves credit for holding himself until it gets to his wife.

Speaking to Patriotic Front (PF) members of parliament who went to give support to the former first lady, Lungu said he is aware that after they are done with his wife, they will get to him, and said he is ready to give up his immunity.

“We know the sequence, after my wife, they are coming for me but I am ready. Even now, they can lift my immunity and we can go to court and answer their questions,” the former head of state said.

After losing last August election, Lungu decided to retire from active politics and it appears he meant it. He stopped commenting on public issues, took down his official Facebook page, and became almost invisible to the public.

For the past eleven months, the former president has issued only three public comments. Including the above which is about to cost him immunity and benefits.

The new dawn government argues that Lungu has demonstrated to be politically active by commenting on public matters. They demand he should stop receiving benefits in relation to his service.

The demand has evoked what can be described as political tension. Anxiety is growing among the opposition about the future of Edgar Lungu as the push to have his immunity lifted has also intensified.

If his wife continues to be summoned by the ACC, Lungu may not be able to keep quiet and the implication is that direct harassment will shift to him.

Most people, including myself, are happy Lungu lost the presidency, but not happy to see him being harassed. The former head of state has the right to continue enjoying his full rights. Including the right to defend his family.

Previous articleMy administration on the verge of success – HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Harassment has almost shifted to the former Zambia head of state evoking what can be described as political tension

By Venus N Msyani Former President Edgar Lungu's family continues to be investigated. Lungu's son Daliso was the first family...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Harrowing Voices From The Streets: Sodomy Scare!

Columns Chief Editor - 1
By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst On a quick glance, he strikes you as someone who has just been scooped out of a barrel...
Read more

Hichilema, Musokotwane and Mumba: Our High Priests of Private Property and Foreign Finance Capital

Columns Chief Editor - 12
By Azwell Banda Zambia has never been a socialist country; it has always been a capitalist country. At independence in 1964, to protect their wealth and...
Read more

The Coming Storm: Preludes To Socioeconomic Collapse

Columns Chief Editor - 16
By Dr Canisius BANDA, Development Activist Zambia's CSO announces single-digit inflation. Fools rejoice. The wise frown. No citizen smiles. All economic experts remain askance. Then...
Read more

Prolonged Detention Without Trial: A case of Mumbi Phiri and Many Others

Columns Chief Editor - 13
By Sean Tembo - PeP President 1. It has been more than 5 months since Mumbi Phiri was detained on 18th February 2022 and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.