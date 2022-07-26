

By Venus N Msyani

Former President Edgar Lungu’s family continues to be investigated. Lungu’s son Daliso was the first family member to be investigated. The matter is in connection with vehicles recovered by Police and believed to belong to the former president. No comment from the father has been heard on the case.

Later on, Lungu’s Daughter Tasila Mwansa was investigated. Her case involves money laundering. No comment has been heard from Lungu on that too.

Currently, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating former first lady Esther Lungu. She owns 15 houses in one of the middle-class residential areas of Lusaka, which the ACC allege are proceed of crime.

It has evoked a comment from the former president and it seems the majority of people are with him. Is very hard for every normal person to keep quiet when his/her family is being harassed.

The former head of state deserves credit for holding himself until it gets to his wife.

Speaking to Patriotic Front (PF) members of parliament who went to give support to the former first lady, Lungu said he is aware that after they are done with his wife, they will get to him, and said he is ready to give up his immunity.

“We know the sequence, after my wife, they are coming for me but I am ready. Even now, they can lift my immunity and we can go to court and answer their questions,” the former head of state said.

After losing last August election, Lungu decided to retire from active politics and it appears he meant it. He stopped commenting on public issues, took down his official Facebook page, and became almost invisible to the public.

For the past eleven months, the former president has issued only three public comments. Including the above which is about to cost him immunity and benefits.

The new dawn government argues that Lungu has demonstrated to be politically active by commenting on public matters. They demand he should stop receiving benefits in relation to his service.

The demand has evoked what can be described as political tension. Anxiety is growing among the opposition about the future of Edgar Lungu as the push to have his immunity lifted has also intensified.

If his wife continues to be summoned by the ACC, Lungu may not be able to keep quiet and the implication is that direct harassment will shift to him.

Most people, including myself, are happy Lungu lost the presidency, but not happy to see him being harassed. The former head of state has the right to continue enjoying his full rights. Including the right to defend his family.