Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Men’s network challenges parents to value their children

By Chief Editor
The Men’s Network Katete Chapter has challenged parents to cultivate a culture that sees value in their children.

Chapter Chairperson, Rodwell Lungu said the psychological impact of seeing value in their children will trigger the children to develop value at a personal level.

Mr Lungu told ZANIS that children who feel valued by their parents develop enough tenacity and ambition to achieve their set goals.

“Parents need to see value in their children to help them achieve their goals in life. Parents should have a vision and a plan for them, not like a child was born as an accident. A lot of children are not supported by their parents,” he said.

Mr Lungu also emphasised the need for parents to change their mindset and perceptions toward hands-on vocational skills like plumbing.

He said vocational skills offer a wide range of opportunities and if well harnessed, they can create employment for the youth.

He said the skills sector offers lucrative opportunities that can mean economic emancipation for a lot of youths.

“I have seen a lot of children engaging in bad behaviour or vices because they are doing nothing, so parents should not just concentrate on white collar jobs, but take these children for skills training like carpentry, plumbing, and brick laying that will empower them,” he said.

Previous articleHH warns Heads of Quasi government institutions to avoid extravagance in their expenditures

