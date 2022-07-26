Updated:
Roberto and T-Sean collaborate on “Kamusango”
Roberto and T-Sean collaborate on “Kamusango”
Roberto released the video for the song "Kamusango" which features T-Sean. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImfmuDksTDY&feature=emb_logo
Aqualaskin releases “M’simbi” music video
Aqualaskin releases the music video for his hit single “M’simbi”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Big9bqA8uqY
Macky 2 and Yo Maps release ‘Teti Ndabe’
Macky 2 released 'Teti Ndabe' that features Yo Maps. The song is off his latest album Olijaba. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyshY3C16gc
Drimz and Afunika collaborate on the hit song ‘Demfu’
Drimz released the video for the song 'Demfu' that features Afunika . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-6V_s-VF0I
Sampa The Great unveils ‘Never Forget’ which she describes as an ode to Zamrock music
Riding hot on the heels of her performance at Glastonbury 2022, Sampa The Great has dropped an alluring new single titled ‘Never Forget’ – for which she linked...