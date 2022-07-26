United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in the Eastern Province say it is regrettable that Eastern Province lagged in development for the past ten years despite harbouring a lot of potential.

However, the youths have said the Eastern Province, like the rest of the country, is headed for unprecedented development under the leadership of the new Government President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking to ZANIS, UPND youth wing Deputy Media Director for Eastern Province Victor Mbuzi said just like the rest of the country, the region is poised for a turnaround under the current leadership.

Mr Mbuzi said the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema has already proven to the citizenry through major milestones like increased Constituency Development Funds, Enhanced youth and women empowerment, mass recruitments of teachers and health workers as well as the implementation of free education, among others.

“The recruitment of over 30,000 teachers is unprecedented. And we will soon see huge numbers of health workers being recruited,” he said.

He added that many other notable developments have been recorded from the increased and consistent disbursements of CDF.

“Local authorities in respective districts are embarking on a lot of projects now as a result of these funds,” he added.

To the province, Mr Mbuzi has called on those in positions of leadership to work together for the general good.

He said the Government has given the people power to take control of the development direction in their respective communities, and unity of purpose will help the province attain the desired development.

“The ground is favourable for every corner of the country to develop. As a province, we have been lagging in terms of development, so my appeal is that we work together as we explore all opportunities to better our lives as people of this region,” he noted.