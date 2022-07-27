Chipolopolo Zambia midfielder was in UEFA Champions League preliminary stage action on Tuesday for his Danish club Midtjylland.

The Danish League runners-up were in Cyprus to play AEK Larnaca in a 2nd round, final leg match that finished 1-1 and that was later decided on post-match penalties following a 2-2 aggregate result.

Midtjylland advanced to the next stage 4-3 on post-match penalties.

Chilufya started in the away match but made way at the start of the second half.

Midtylland have a big test in the first leg of their third round tie on August 2 when they travel to Portugal to face two-time European champions and five-time runners-up Benfica.

The final leg is set for August 8 to decide who advances to the pre-group stage play-off round.

Meanwhile back in the Danish domestic league, midfielder Lubambo Musonda was in action for promoted AC Horsens on Monday evening.

Horsens beat Lyngby 1-0 to collect their second successive league win and are second on the log on maximum points behind Nordsjaelland.

Lubambo started the match before he was substituted in the 85th minute.