Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Sports
MID-WEEK PROS HITLIST: Chilufya in UEFA CL Action

Chipolopolo Zambia midfielder was in UEFA Champions League preliminary stage action on Tuesday for his Danish club Midtjylland.

The Danish League runners-up were in Cyprus to play AEK Larnaca in a 2nd round, final leg match that finished 1-1 and that was later decided on post-match penalties following a 2-2 aggregate result.

Midtjylland advanced to the next stage 4-3 on post-match penalties.

Chilufya started in the away match but made way at the start of the second half.

Midtylland have a big test in the first leg of their third round tie on August 2 when they travel to Portugal to face two-time European champions and five-time runners-up Benfica.

The final leg is set for August 8 to decide who advances to the pre-group stage play-off round.

Meanwhile back in the Danish domestic league, midfielder Lubambo Musonda was in action for promoted AC Horsens on Monday evening.

Horsens beat Lyngby 1-0 to collect their second successive league win and are second on the log on maximum points behind Nordsjaelland.

Lubambo started the match before he was substituted in the 85th minute.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema instructs the Minister of Finance to request parliament to approve a supplementary budget of about K22 billion

