State House says President Hakainde Hichilema will not act on Mary Chirwa’s sex scandal.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said President Hichilema will not spend time to act on Ms. Chirwa’s nude videos because he is busy focusing on job creation.

Speaking on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show Wednesday Morning, Mr. Bwalya said Ms. Chirwa has a left to do and should not be detracted.

“Those are allegations and the President is busy with the job creation agenda. We want Zambians to be discussing what we are doing here in Kalumbila and not those allegations,” Mr. Bwalya said.

He added, “the President asked me to assure the Zambian people to focus on how many jobs this government is creating. This morning, we are off to Kaleni Hills for the launch of the Pineapple Processing Plant which has been dead for forever, that is what is important,” he said.

Pressed further on the criminal nurture of the videos, Mr. Bwalya said Ms. Chirwa is doing a fantastic job in fighting corruption and recovering lost property and her enemies are not happy with her.

“Look, Mary has a job to do and let’s allow her to focus on her job,” Ms. Chirwa said.

Yesterday, Steamy videos containing obscene materials showing a woman believed to be Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission Mary Chirwa have emerged.

The videos show a woman in a room fondling with her genitals who bears remarkable to Mrs Chirwa. It is unclear when the videos were recorded and released.

The videos are now circulating in a number of WhatsApp blogs with many bloggers expressing disgust at her conduct. Others have already called for her immediate resignation and called on President Hakainde Hichilema to sack her.