Economy
Tender bidding process for Mufulira-Mokambo road and Ndola-Mufulira road works ends

By Chief Editor
The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Ministerial Council says the process of engaging a contractor for the Mufulira-Mokambo road and Ndola-Mufulira road works has reached an advanced stage.

PPP delegation leader, Margaret Mudenda says the process of tender bidding has already closed, adding that evaluation of applications is currently under way.

Speaking when her team of PPP council members visited Mufulira District to check on developmental projects, Ms. Mudenda said government wants to fast track the process to ensure that a contractor starts working on the roads as soon as possible.

“This infrastructure is important because it connects us to the border and as we are working on building stronger relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo, we want to ensure that the road is in good condition, “she said.

Ms. Mudenda said people should not worry about the rainy season approaching as the Mokambo-Mufulira road is a short stretch that can be done on time.

The 70 kilometres stretch is a strategic economic road not only for Ndola and Mufulira towns, but for the entire Copperbelt Province and the nation at large.

“What is important is that the road will finally be done and we are focusing on the lasting solution to this road, “she said.

Ms. Mudenda said the delegation was on the Copperbelt Province to check on government projects in order to appreciate their current state and find solutions to complete them quickly.

She said in Mufulira, the team visited the Ndola-Mufulira Road as well as Mokambo Road.

And Mufulira District Administrative Officer,Zakeyo Kamanga said the residents of Mufulira are anxiously waiting for the two roads to be worked on as they have been in bad state for a long time.

Mr. Kamanga said it was gratifying to see government’s commitment to ensure that the two projects quickly take off.

Construction works on the 70 kilometres Ndola-Mufulira road during the previous PF regime cost about K701.7 million.

