National Aids Council (NAC) director Connie Osborne says the country has recorded a high number of women infected with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) .

Describing the situation as unfortunate, Dr Osborrne says the most affected are young women a situation that calls for concerted efforts for all stakeholders.

Government together with other stakeholders can collaborate and come up with programs aimed at educating youths on HIV/AIDS prevention methods, he says , it can help in reducing the infection rate.

Dr Osborne said this in a speech read on his behalf by National Aids Council (NAC) director of Programs Fortune Chibamba during a collaboration meeting for youth HIV prevention held in Lusaka yesterday.

‘’Our plan is to have more such interactions where the youths and other stakeholders are brought together to dialogue and share information that will help them prevent themselves from the devastating HIV and AIDS virus ,’’ Dr Osborne said.

He urged the youths to put preventive measures as a priority in there day to day lives adding that if they do not prevent themselves from this deadly virus the infection rates will continue increasing and it is not good for country.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health HIV Officer Tendia Munthali has since called on parents to help government and stakeholders in sanitizing youths on HIV prevention so that they can be protected from the virus.

‘’Parents please help us by teaching and educating our youths on this matter which is of great importance adding that if youths are not well informed they will continue doing what they are doing not knowing that they are killing themselves , ’ Ms Munthali said.