Zambia Sevens Rugby Team coach Musonda Kaminsa is upbeat ahead of Friday’s match against Fiji at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Zambia will later face Wales and Canada in Group C of the rugby competition that is running between July 29 and 31 July at Coventry Stadium.

In a pre-match interview, Kaminsa said Zambia is looking forward to the game against Fiji.

“Well it’s a big game obviously but we are excited and looking forward to playing the Olympic champions. Yes we are excited. Obviously playing against the Olympics and World Champions seven aside Fiji, even Wales and Canada you know those are top tier teams and we are regarded as tier three teams,” Kaminsa said.

Zambia qualified to the 2022 Commonwealth Games last April after finishing fourth at the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda.

“So it is a great opportunity for the guys first of all to play against the big guns and we just want to go play rugby and enjoy it. I know it won’t be easy but we will do our best and we will take it from there. Who knows?”

“It could be the biggest upset in world rugby more than Japan beating South Africa. So let’s wait and see tomorrow,” Kaminsa said.

Zambia played against New Zealand, Canada and Kenya in Group C of the rugby category at the last Commonwealth Games held in Australia in 2018.