Former Religious Minister and Member of the Central Committee for the opposition ruling party Rev. Godfridah Sumaili that the widely circulated obscene material now prevalent on social media allegedly involving a senior government official requires an immediate investigation to establish the facts and bring it to an acceptable closure.

In a statement released to the media, Rev Sumaili said that it is important that the President of the Republic of Zambia, who is the appointing authority, suspends the officer involved in the matter, to pave way for an investigation to establish the truth.

Rev. Sumaili further expressed concern that some women are circulating material on social-media that demean themselves and are producing and promoting pornographic and immoral material and appealed to the women to avoid producing material even for private or personal use as this is likely going to leak and cause public embarrassment, especially for the womenfolk.

“The continued degradation of morals is unacceptable and must be treated as an emergency by stakeholders such as the Church.

The Church is the salt of the earth, conscious of society and the heartbeat of morality, ” she said.

Rev. Sumaili said that as Zambians we should ensure that the use of social-media platforms is not abused but used for good causes, adding that it should be noted that this matter borders on the Constitution of Zambia.

The former minister concluded by saying that the Constitution provides for national values and principles, and morality and ethics are some of the values and as a Christian Nation, all Zambians have a duty to promote and uphold Christian values, and our tradition and culture.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police Service has said that it is concerned with the circulation of pornographic videos that has gone viral on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms.

In a statement released to the media, Zambia Police has warned members of the general public that such acts as Publication, circulating, offering, possession and solicitation of Obscene material which includes nude and all pornographic content of adults and/or minors is an offence under Section 177 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia as well as under Section 56 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No.2 of 2021.

Accoirding to Zambia POlice Spokesperson,Rae Hamoonga, Zambia Police has instituted investigations to find the persons circulating the said videos and as well as to establish the authenticity of the videos.

“Zambia Police Service is therefore urging the general public to desist henceforth from circulating Obscene materials as doing so does constitute an offence and is prosecutable under the laws of this country, ” concluded the statement