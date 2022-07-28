By Kapya Kaoma

If you’re like me, you have a big reason to support President HH–his dogs (Anti Corruption Commission and Drug Enforcement Commission) are shamelessly swinging their tails at their biggest catch–Former First Lady Esther Lungu. For so long, in deep darkness these naked dogs dwelt until Bally gave them human meat–his political opponents. Didn’t the ACC/DEC question Esther Lungu when her husband was in POWER? Of course, they did, but as Lungu’s pets. Now it’s HH turn to command these dogs. When he shouts, “Kawalala,” his dogs run without asking why! Well if Bally’s dogs want to bite him, they are free to do so. The only problem is that they must report their catch back to Bally himself. And who bites the finger that feeds him?

The impounding of 15 Flats belonging to Former First Lady Esther Lungu is commendable. Only a foolish person can believe that someone who lived free on taxpayers’ cost for 7 years, married to a Cabinet Minister, and a professional lawyer for many years could build 15 Flats in Lusaka. Is it not long ago that corrupt PF failed to solve the mystery of 48 houses? Our President solved it–the nephew of his Finance Minister is the owner.

Despite allegedly being linked to obscene videos, we still have great respect for Madam Mary Chirwa, the Director General of Drug Enforcement Commission. Bally only picks the best. Who can question her integrity? She is not compromised to head DEC at all. Her ethical statement on the impounded vehicles in Lusaka, and Mrs. Lungu’s Flats was exceptionally sound. Aside from our Bally, nobody else could own a Lexus, Benz and Land Cruisers. The same with 15 Flats–the age of “cliques of thieves” is gone! Bally’s dogs should hunt them down.

Moreover, the 2.8 should report any neighbor who buys an expensive car to the ACC/DEC–aren’t they products of crimes? I don’t believe like Nakachinda that President HH’s “ubututu” makes him believe that he is the only person to exploit business opportunities in Zambia. On the contrary, he is the only Zambian to make it in the world of business.

That’s why his dogs must investigate South African businessman James Ndambo too. We only and only have one billionaire–Bally. If Ndambo wants to compete with our President, his dogs must bite. The Ndambo game is simple; win the hearts of poor Zambians with his millions or billions of dollars (for who knows how much is worth) to demean the most generous Bally. HH’s dogs must bite him–for only our President is entitled to build a mansion worth millions of dollars and possess high-end vehicles. As her honor the Vice President Nalumango told Parliament, President HH was a billionaire long before becoming President–thus to ask questions about his business practices is morally wrong.

I don’t believe Madam Lungu seized an opportunity to make money as First Lady at all. Who doesn’t know she is so kind as to do that which Bally did in a poor nation like ours? The same with Ndambo–who can outsmart Bally? President HH made money by selling government assets under President Chiluba. And who doesn’t know how clean the privatization process was? The clean President FTJ Chiluba, whose legacy our Bally recently praised can testify from the grave. As masses died and lost life-time savings, our President HH made money on their graves. For who becomes rich by feeling the pain of the poor? Only Bally, whose riches have been obtained on the graves of the masses. His businesses, business partners, and companies he holds shares in, are in the public domain.

I am upset that Ndambo wants to dethrone the President in Choma. Why go to Choma, the very stronghold of our clean President? President HH shouldn’t ignore this “South African businessman”. After all, is he not the only and only person who understands the world of business. Put Ndambo where he belongs–in prison or better send him into exile for eternity. Let your dogs prove the source of his wealth. Didn’t they just do so to you, and your clean UPND cadres? Zambians chose you for a reason–to make corruption history as long as it doesn’t affect you, my beloved President.

President HH, you know the tricks of the business, and now the tricks of power. Let pets bite Esther Lungu, bankrupt your opponents until you’re out of power. Then you, your family, and your dogs will join the dance as new dogs swing their tails to the new owner! It is the fight against corruption.

As Bembas say, akatanshi takalisha!