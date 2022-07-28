President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Kafue district where he is scheduled to commission the 150 million United States dollars Kafue Bulk Water Supply project.

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata announced that the constructed water treatment and supply plant has improved water supply in Lusaka and Kafue districts.

He stated in an interview with ZANIS that the Kafue bulk water project came as a result of the ever-increasing population in the two districts which led to increased demand for water.

“This is evident of the government’s commitment to ensuring improved water supply to all citizens, ” he said.

Mr Kamalata said that the project is expected to add 46,000 households to the existing water and sewer network in the two districts.

He announced that President Hichilema is expected to arrive in Kafue at 10 hours after which he will pay a courtesy call on senior Nkhomeshya Mukamambo the second, Chieftainess Chiawa of the Goba people before commissioning the water project.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Lusaka after the scheduled programme.