9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 28, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

President Hichilema to commission Kafue water Bulk

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy President Hichilema to commission Kafue water Bulk
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Kafue district where he is scheduled to commission the 150 million United States dollars Kafue Bulk Water Supply project.

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata announced that the constructed water treatment and supply plant has improved water supply in Lusaka and Kafue districts.

He stated in an interview with ZANIS that the Kafue bulk water project came as a result of the ever-increasing population in the two districts which led to increased demand for water.

“This is evident of the government’s commitment to ensuring improved water supply to all citizens, ” he said.

Mr Kamalata said that the project is expected to add 46,000 households to the existing water and sewer network in the two districts.

He announced that President Hichilema is expected to arrive in Kafue at 10 hours after which he will pay a courtesy call on senior Nkhomeshya  Mukamambo  the second,  Chieftainess Chiawa  of the Goba people before commissioning the water project.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Lusaka after the scheduled programme.

Previous articleCommissioning projects started by the PF will keep HH busy for most part of his first term in office

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

President Hichilema to commission Kafue water Bulk

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Kafue district where he is scheduled to commission the 150 million United...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Summit Linking Women Entrepreneurs to Investors to be held in Lusaka on August 3, 2022

Economy Chief Editor - 1
A summit designed to facilitate access to capital financing for women led businesses and women Entrepreneurs will be held on August 3rd in Lusaka. The...
Read more

Government urged to consider reducing further value-added tax on petrol and diesel

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt-based Good governance activist Peter Mulenga has called on the Government to consider reducing further value-added tax on petrol and diesel as way of...
Read more

Tender bidding process for Mufulira-Mokambo road and Ndola-Mufulira road works ends

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Ministerial Council says the process of engaging a contractor for the Mufulira-Mokambo road and Ndola-Mufulira road works has reached...
Read more

Corruption levels worry govt.

Economy Support Editor - 18
Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe has expressed concern with continued increase in the corruption levels in the country. Mr. Haimbe has observed that despite putting...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.