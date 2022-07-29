9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 29, 2022
Health
Africa Scientists advised to commit themselves to advancing medical research

By Chief Editor
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) has urged the Scientists in Africa to commit themselves in advancing medical research in the African Region.

ZNPHI Director General Roma Chilengi explained that the formation of the Biobank network is a stepping stone for African Countries to develop their own vaccines and advanced cures for some diseases.

Professor Chilengi said this when he officiated at the closing of a three days meeting of Scientists from eight African Countries who conveyed at Taj Pamodzi Hotel yesterday in Lusaka.

“ Zambia and the rest of the African Region should take responsibility of carrying out scientific research on various diseases using their skills and techniques which they have acquired from their studies, “ he said.

The Biobank was initiated by the Scientists from eight Hospices of Africa CDC who came up with an agreement of network to come up with a platform to set up Biobank for storing bio human samples for medical research using advanced technology.

Meanwhile, African Center for Disease Control Representative Lul Riek assured that CDC will commit itself in ensuring that the Lusaka Biobank declaration becomes successful and African countries benefit from the Biobank network.

Dr.Riek said CDC also called on all the Scientists who attended the meeting to themselves in the next five years and ensure that the Biobank network is implemented in African countries.

The meeting was attended by scientists from Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Morocco, and South Africa other than the host Zambia.

It was the meeting’s hope that the Biobank will successfully implemented on the African Continent.

