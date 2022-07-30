9.5 C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Out of CHAN

By sports
Chipolopolo Zambia have been dumped out of the 2022 CHAN qualification race by Mozambique at home in Lusaka on Saturday afternoon.

Mozambique stunned Zambia 1-0 at the National Heroes Stadium to advance to the final qualifying round with the same scoreline

The first leg match played in Maputo last Sunday finished goalless.

59th minute substitute Pachoio Lau King scored the goal on 80 minutes with an easy close range tap in to beat Zambia keeper Charles Kalumba.

Pachoio went in for Isac Decarvalho.

It was a game of two halves with Zambia dominating the first half and the visitors grabbing the last half.

Mozambique will face Malawi in next month’s final qualifying round.

