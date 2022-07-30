Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has assured applicants not selected in the 11,276 health workers recruitment exercise not to lose hope as the exercise is on-going.

Mrs Nalumango said those who have not been picked in the first phase of the exercise should not feel left out as the recruitment has not come to the end.

The Vice President said this yesterday in Parliament during the Vice President’s question and answer session.

She said government intends to have most, if not all the graduates in different sectors employed.

“Your friends have stayed for over eight to ten years without being employed and the fact that you have not been picked today should not mean you will never be picked as the recruitment exercise is still underway,” she said.

Ms Nalumango added that government will continue working towards ensuring that the economy is transformed through recruitments and investment partnerships.

This follows a question that was raised by Chikankata Member Of Parliament, Jaqueline Sabao who wanted to know what government is going to do for the applicants that have not been selected in the recruitment exercise of the over 11, 000 health workers whose names have been published in the Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia newspapers.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mutale Nalumango is today expected in Rufunsa Town where she is scheduled to grace the Nkhombalyanga Traditional Ceremony of the Soli people in Chief Shikabeta’s area.

According to Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata, the vice President will arrive at 10 hours after which she will pay a courtesy call on chief Shikabeta before gracing the ceremony.

The Nkhombalyanga Ceremony which will be held tomorrow is celebrated annually to clear granaries and prepare for the storage of the new harvest.

The Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary said it is the ceremony which opens doors for two other ceremonies for Chief Bunda Bunda and Chieftainess Mpanshya.

The ceremony is called Chibwele Kumushi meaning returning to the Village and they are held to celebrate the harvest of the year.