The New Dawn Government says it attaches great value to preservation of culture and tradition for sustainable social-economic development.

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo says tradition and culture enhances peace and harmony in chiefdoms thereby reinforcing unity across the country.

Mr. Matambo said celebration of Kwilimuna is a way of preserving the rich culture and traditions of the Bulima people as well as requesting their ancestral spirits to continue protecting and guiding them.

The minister said this in a speech read for him by Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo at the 2022 Kwilimuna Traditional Ceremony of her royal Chieftainess Malembeka in Mpongwe yesterday.

Meanwhile, government has disclosed introduction of a new farming support program called Comprehensive Agriculture Support Program (CASP).

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Matambo said this program will support crop and livestock farmers and fish production noting that it is earmarked to start this coming 2022/2023 farming season.

Speaking earlier, kwilimuna organising chairperson Patrick Mulenga said traditional ceremonies are national unifiers and provide a linkage between rural and urban people.

Mr Mulenga said Zambians should embrace their culture and pass it on to future generations.

He expressed gratitude to the New Dawn government for efforts sho