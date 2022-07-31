President Hakainde Hichilema is impressed with the agricultural produce exhibited at the 94th Zambia Agriculture and Commercial show saying, Zambia is ready to contribute to the World Global Food Security.

The Head of State says with the exhibitions showcased, it is clear that the country can be a distribution center for both local and international market.

The President said this today after touring selected stands at the show grounds.

Mr. Hichilema noted that it is impressive to see that almost all the provinces have been represented with different varieties of agriculture producing a thing that he said never used to happen some years back.

“Am so impressed to see that all the provinces are here showcasing to us what they are producing from their provinces, because this was never the case those days. This should continue”. Mr. Hichilema said.

Mr. Hichilema noted that this should be commended because it will help in stabilizing the economy as there will be more jobs created and poverty will be reduced.

He noted that if people can come together and work as a team where specialized skills are exchanged, the country can experience unprecedented developments.

Mr. Hichilema noted that the government is determined to support businesses regardless of one’s status, adding that it will continue to create an enabling environment for the development of the country.

He observed that it is inexcusable for the country to continue declining to what it used to be some years back, adding that the trend will be reversed.

“Am sure you have already seen the reversal taking place with the macro stability and the interest rates coming down, this is the story, and this is what this government is trying to do, Mr. Hichilema said.”