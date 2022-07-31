9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 31, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Growth in agriculture. impresses President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines Growth in agriculture. impresses President Hichilema
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema is impressed with the agricultural produce exhibited at the 94th Zambia Agriculture and Commercial show saying, Zambia is ready to contribute to the World Global Food Security.

The Head of State says with the exhibitions showcased, it is clear that the country can be a distribution center for both local and international market.

The President said this today after touring selected stands at the show grounds.

Mr. Hichilema noted that it is impressive to see that almost all the provinces have been represented with different varieties of agriculture producing a thing that he said never used to happen some years back.

“Am so impressed to see that all the provinces are here showcasing to us what they are producing from their provinces, because this was never the case those days. This should continue”. Mr. Hichilema said.

Mr. Hichilema noted that this should be commended because it will help in stabilizing the economy as there will be more jobs created and poverty will be reduced.

He noted that if people can come together and work as a team where specialized skills are exchanged, the country can experience unprecedented developments.

Mr. Hichilema noted that the government is determined to support businesses regardless of one’s status, adding that it will continue to create an enabling environment for the development of the country.

He observed that it is inexcusable for the country to continue declining to what it used to be some years back, adding that the trend will be reversed.

“Am sure you have already seen the reversal taking place with the macro stability and the interest rates coming down, this is the story, and this is what this government is trying to do, Mr. Hichilema said.”

Previous articleRelease Hon Mumbi Phiri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Growth in agriculture. impresses President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema is impressed with the agricultural produce exhibited at the 94th Zambia Agriculture and Commercial show saying,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF to write to Amnesty International over Mumbi Phiri’s prolonged prison stay without trial

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The opposition PF is planning to write to international human rights bodies such as Amnesty International to highlight the plight of its former Secretary...
Read more

Zambia debt relief pledge clears way for $1.4 billion program, says IMF

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Zambia's creditors pledged to negotiate a restructuring of the country's debts on Saturday, a move IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed as "clearing the...
Read more

KCM demands for more than 59 million US dollars from Milingo Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has been asked to pay back more than 59 million United States dollars within 3 business days being...
Read more

HH direccts Constituency Development Fund Committees to start implementing projects

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Constituency Development Fund Committees to start implementing projects under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). President Hichilema says there is no...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.