Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has affirmed that he will re-contest the Kubishi Parliamentary Seat.

Hon Lusambo lost his parliamentary seat last week as the Constitutional Court upheld the decision of the Ndola High Court to declare his election void.

Speaking when he and the former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila attended a church service at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kabushi constituency, Mr Lusambo told the church congregants that the court nullified his seat because of his generosity.

“The preacher was talking about if you have something, you need to share with those in need. In court, we were told that we did wrong by giving to those in need, giving to the people of Kabushi, giving to the church. But where we are coming from, the president we worked with Edgar Chagwa Lungu told us that if you want to live in harmony with people, the little you have, if your neighbour doesn’t have, share with them,” he said.

“I know you people of Kabushi won’t allow me to give in, so I want to tell you that I am the one contesting. The job we have started in Kabushi is massive and we can’t give up until we finish the job we started.”

And former party Secretary General said Hon Lusambo has a heart for the people, adding that the works of the Bulldozer speak for him.

Hon Mwila also reminded the congregants of the works that the PF government under Dr Edgar Lungu had done.

“This man has a heart for the people. His works speak for him. You have worked for six years and people have seen your works……We left fuel at 16 its now at 28,” he said.