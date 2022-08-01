9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 1, 2022
General News
Updated:

Government to transform chiefdoms

By Chief Editor
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says government is committed to transform chiefdoms into vibrant centres for social and economic development.

Mrs Nalumango says it is government’s desire to ensure that rural and urban development programmes are undertaken guided by various instruments of development such as the Eighth National Development Plan and the vision 2030.

She said this will create jobs and wealth among the local people especially for women and the youth.

” Our desire is to ensure that rural and urban development programmes are undertaken in order to transform centers of development into towns and cities guided by various instruments of development,” Mrs Nalumango said.

The Vice President said this in a speech read for her by Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma during the 2022 Chivweka traditional ceremony of the Luchazi people of Chief Kalunga in Kabompo district yesterday.

Government has placed emphasis on the provision of services such as schools, health facilities, roads and communication towers through the constituency development fund.

” Your demand for services such as schools, health facilities, roads and indeed the welfare of chiefs is what my government has placed special emphasis on through the constituency development fund,” she said.

The vice President said government will continue supporting traditional ceremonies because they are important in the promotion of national unity and upholding cultural heritage.

Speaking earlier, through Chivweka cultural association national chairperson, Matthew Makayi, Chief Kalunga thanked government for the many efforts it is making in improving the lives of the people.

Chief Kalunga cited the increase in the constituency development fund which he said will help chiefdoms develop.

He also demanded for the upgrading of Kalunga rural health center into a mini hospital in order to enhance health service provision in the chiefdom.

He added that the facility should also be equipped with an ambulance to ease the referral of patients to the district hospital.

The traditional leader also appealed for the construction of a secondary school in the area.

Previous articleMumbi Phiri: The Dilemma of Keeping Quite in Africa

