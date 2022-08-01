FAZ Copperbelt Division Two side Miseshi Blue Stars have received a donation of sports kit from Madison Steel and SWAM Roofing Enterprises ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Madison Steel has handed over home kit to Miseshi and SWAM Roofing Enterprises gave the club K6, 000 to go toward the funding of man of the match in the new season and four training balls.

Madison Steel – Sales and Marketing Shadreck Chulu urged the Kitwe side to work hard ahead of the new season.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Miseshi Blue Stars for their home kit sponsorship for the season 2022/2023. With this gesture we believe some burden has been eased,” Chulu said during a ceremony at Miseshi Stadium in Mindolo, Kitwe.

“Our encouragement to the players and technical bench is to work extra hard to gain promotion to division one next season. To the players again, we urge you to exercise maximum discipline if you want to excel in this sport,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the players Collins Mundanda appealed for more support from the business community.

“We appreciate this support. We need more training balls and boots. Instead of using 10 balls in training we usually have two or three which is not right,” said Mundanda.

Miseshi is famous for nurturing Chipolopolo and Zesco United midfielder Kelvin Kampamba.