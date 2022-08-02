9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

FAZ Champions Arrows Win 4-Club Friendly Tournament

By sports
54 views
0
Sports FAZ Champions Arrows Win 4-Club Friendly Tournament
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows have won the Four-Club 2022/2023 Pre-season tournament that they co-hosted with Zesco United at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The pre-season friendly tournament, that included Zanaco and Green Eagles, ran from July 29 to August 1 at Nkoloma.

Arrows, who are also the defending FAZ Super League champions, finished top of the round-robin event with maximum 9 points.

Chisi Mbewe’s side sealed top spot on August 1 when they beat Zesco 3-0 in a match George Mandu put Arrows ahead in the 6th minute and Joseph Phiri scored a brace.

In game two on Sunday, Arrows beat Eagles 1-0 thanks to a goal by their Brazilian striker Cruz Queiroz.

They started the tournament on Friday when they posted a similar result over Zanaco courtesy of a 60th minute Kebson Kamanga.

And Zesco finished third on goal difference tied on 4 points with Eagles.

Zesco started the competition with a 1-1 draw against Eagles.

Alfred Leku put Zesco ahead in the 36th minute while Warren Kunda equalized for Eagles in the 75th minute.

Zesco then beat bottom of the table finishers Zanaco 2-0 on July 31 through goals by Songa Chipyoka and Adrian Chama.

Zanaco closed the tournament on Monday with a 2-0 loss to runners-up Eagles.

Eagles’ goals came from Hosea Silwimba in the 32nd minute and Gift Mwansa in the 7th minute.

The teams now head back to their bases for final preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

Arrows are in competitive action on August 13 when they face 2022 ABSA Cup winners Napsa Stars in the  Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final in  Lusaka.

Thereafter, the league gets into full-swing on August 20 with Arrows and Napsa again meeting in Week 1 at Nkoloma.

The other three sides will all be on the road in week 1.

Zesco play Prison Leopards in Kabwe, Zanaco will be on the Copperbelt to visit Chambishi and Eagles will be guests of promoted Lumwana Radiants.

Previous articleBeware of patriarchy – in defence of Mary Chirwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

FAZ Champions Arrows Win 4-Club Friendly Tournament

Red Arrows have won the Four-Club 2022/2023 Pre-season tournament that they co-hosted with Zesco United at Nkoloma Stadium in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Madison Steel & SWAM Roofing Donates to Div 2 Club Miseshi Blue Stars

Sports sports - 0
FAZ Copperbelt Division Two side Miseshi Blue Stars have received a donation of sports kit from Madison Steel and SWAM Roofing Enterprises ahead of...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Klings Scores, Mwepu and Patson Wrap-up Pre-Season

Sports sports - 0
Here are selected briefs from league and pre-season action involving our overseas-based stars. =SERBIA Midfielder Klings Kangwa scored leaders and defending champions  Red Star Belgrade’s second...
Read more

Asanovic Laments Chipolopolo’s CHAN Exit

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has bemoaned Zambia's elimination from the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers by Mozambique. Mozambique on Saturday stunned Zambia 1-0 at the...
Read more

Chipolopolo Out of CHAN

Sports sports - 8
Chipolopolo Zambia have been dumped out of the 2022 CHAN qualification race by Mozambique at home in Lusaka on Saturday afternoon. Mozambique stunned Zambia 1-0...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.