Red Arrows have won the Four-Club 2022/2023 Pre-season tournament that they co-hosted with Zesco United at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The pre-season friendly tournament, that included Zanaco and Green Eagles, ran from July 29 to August 1 at Nkoloma.

Arrows, who are also the defending FAZ Super League champions, finished top of the round-robin event with maximum 9 points.

Chisi Mbewe’s side sealed top spot on August 1 when they beat Zesco 3-0 in a match George Mandu put Arrows ahead in the 6th minute and Joseph Phiri scored a brace.

In game two on Sunday, Arrows beat Eagles 1-0 thanks to a goal by their Brazilian striker Cruz Queiroz.

They started the tournament on Friday when they posted a similar result over Zanaco courtesy of a 60th minute Kebson Kamanga.

And Zesco finished third on goal difference tied on 4 points with Eagles.

Zesco started the competition with a 1-1 draw against Eagles.

Alfred Leku put Zesco ahead in the 36th minute while Warren Kunda equalized for Eagles in the 75th minute.

Zesco then beat bottom of the table finishers Zanaco 2-0 on July 31 through goals by Songa Chipyoka and Adrian Chama.

Zanaco closed the tournament on Monday with a 2-0 loss to runners-up Eagles.

Eagles’ goals came from Hosea Silwimba in the 32nd minute and Gift Mwansa in the 7th minute.

The teams now head back to their bases for final preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

Arrows are in competitive action on August 13 when they face 2022 ABSA Cup winners Napsa Stars in the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final in Lusaka.

Thereafter, the league gets into full-swing on August 20 with Arrows and Napsa again meeting in Week 1 at Nkoloma.

The other three sides will all be on the road in week 1.

Zesco play Prison Leopards in Kabwe, Zanaco will be on the Copperbelt to visit Chambishi and Eagles will be guests of promoted Lumwana Radiants.