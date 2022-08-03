Confusion has characterized the ongoing national census recruitment exercise as multitudes turned up for aptitude test at Lusaka Business and Technical College.

A stampede occurred as the thousands who thronged the business college broke some glass panes while demanding the exercise to start prompting Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata and the Police to visit the institute to calm the situation.

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata, who addressed the multitudes, described the situation as overwhelming and called for calm.

Mr Kamalata stated that the overwhelming response in the recruitment exercise was not expected saying there was need to relocate to a more conducive place for the aptitude tests.

He announced that government would provide buses for the applicants to Heroes’ stadium and that the aptitude test would be rescheduled to later in the afternoon.

‘’ The numbers are too high something we didn’t anticipate, I therefore ask you to relocate to heroes stadium where it’s spacious,’’ he stated.

But some applicants talked said government should have taken into consideration the number of applicants who were called for the aptitude test before deciding the venue.

The applicants who requested to be anonymous said it would not be possible for the buses to ferry the multitudes to Heroes stadium and appealed to government to reschedule the programme.

“It will take the whole day to ferry us to the stadium, what time then, can we write the aptitude test,” they wondered.

A check at heroes’ stadium around 12 : 00 hours found some applicants who opted to use their own transport had started arriving.

Zambia Statistics Agency ZamStats will be conducting its sixth census population and Housing scheduled for August 18 to September 14 2022.

Meanwhile, Kabompo District Census Committee Chairperson, Hubert Chinyanga says the district is set for the implementation of the 2022 census.

Mr Chinyanga, who is also Kabompo District Commissioner, said all equipment to be used for the recruitment and implementation of the census is already in the district.

He said this in Kabompo today during a district census committee meeting on census recruitment for Kabompo enumerators and supervisors.

“We are ready and set for the recruitment and eventual implementation of the 2022 census. All logistics have been put in place and all equipment has been received for the exercise,” Mr. Chinyanga said.

And speaking at the same event, Kabompo District Census Coordinator, Clymore Kalyangile said the officers are ready for the aptitude test admission adding that the district is expected to recruit about 176.

Mr. Kalyangile said candidates shortlisted are expected to undergo a ten days training in readiness for the census exercise.

“We are ready chairperson, for the exercise, our candidates are expected to be examined using tablets and once done will undergo a ten day training,” he said.