Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Sports
MID-WEEK PRO HIT LIST: Fashion and Chilufya's UEFA CL Hopes Dented

It was a forgettable night for Chipolopolo stars in Tuesday’s nights UEFA Champions League 3rd Round, First Leg ties.


=DENMARK
Midfielder Edward Chilfuya came on in the 46th minute of Midtjylland’s 4-1 away loss in Lisbon to Portuguese giants Benfica.


=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala remains on the peripheral in the early days of the 2022/2023 season for Rangers after two successive competitive games played this term.
Fashion was an unused substitute in Tuesday evenings 2-0 away loss to Belgian club Royal Union Saint Gilloise.

=SERBIA
Midfielder Klings Kangwa is in action on Wednesday evening for Red Star Belgrade who host Armenian club Pyunik.
All three final leg ties will be played during the dates of August 9.

