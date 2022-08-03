9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia set to revamp rail sector-Tayali

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Economy Zambia set to revamp rail sector-Tayali
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali says the government is working on modalities of revamping the rail sector.

Mr. Tayali said President Hakainde Hichilema is looking at Railway projects within the sub-region that can benefit various countries collectively and not individual nations.

Mr. Tayali said this yesterday in Tanzania’s business capital, Dar es Salaam that the US $ 7.3 billion railway project being constructed by the Tanzania Railway Corporation- TRC is one example that will enhance the rail sector in Africa.

He said the Tanzania project is one that Zambia can replicate in collaboration with some neighbouring countries.

“We shall continue to grapple with ways in which we can undertake similar projects looking at the kind of fiscal strength within which the country is able to undertake a similar project,” Mr. Tayali said.

TRC Director General, Masanja Kungu Kadogosa said the project is being implemented in any way that would not disturb citizen’s day to day business operations.

“The stations will also have facilities such as super markets, shopping malls, a multistory building, and restaurants among others in order to boost cash flow for the railway company, “he said.

Previous articleSome light at the end of the tunnel in Zambia’s debt restructuring process -CSO Debt alliance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia set to revamp rail sector-Tayali

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali says the government is working on modalities of revamping the rail sector. Mr....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Malanji loses Kwacha seat

Economy Support Editor - 4
The Constitutional Court has upheld the nullification of the election of Joe Malanji  as Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament. Constitutional Court Judge Margaret Munalula ,...
Read more

World Bank Group launches the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative for women led SMEs in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Read more

Illegal tattoos gives 63 year old farmer five year sentence

Economy Support Editor - 0
The Chipata Subordinate Court has sentenced a 63 years old farmer of Chipata City for unlawful wounding of a minor contrary to Section 232(a)of...
Read more

President Hichilema on a two day State visit to Tanzania

Economy Support Editor - 7
President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow scheduled to undertake a two day State Visit to the United Republic of Tanzania, following an invitation from the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.