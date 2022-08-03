Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali says the government is working on modalities of revamping the rail sector.

Mr. Tayali said President Hakainde Hichilema is looking at Railway projects within the sub-region that can benefit various countries collectively and not individual nations.

Mr. Tayali said this yesterday in Tanzania’s business capital, Dar es Salaam that the US $ 7.3 billion railway project being constructed by the Tanzania Railway Corporation- TRC is one example that will enhance the rail sector in Africa.

He said the Tanzania project is one that Zambia can replicate in collaboration with some neighbouring countries.

“We shall continue to grapple with ways in which we can undertake similar projects looking at the kind of fiscal strength within which the country is able to undertake a similar project,” Mr. Tayali said.

TRC Director General, Masanja Kungu Kadogosa said the project is being implemented in any way that would not disturb citizen’s day to day business operations.

“The stations will also have facilities such as super markets, shopping malls, a multistory building, and restaurants among others in order to boost cash flow for the railway company, “he said.