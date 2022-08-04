9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 4, 2022
General News
Government to recruit about 5,000 military personnel this year

Revelations by Government that it will recruit about 5,000 military personnel this year has elated Zimba Town Council Chairperson, Loveness Chigora.

Minister of Defense, Ambrose Lufuma who disclosed the development yesterday, said it is Government’s decision to employ youthful and energetic soldiers which is meant to enhance the military capability of protecting the country in defending its sovereignty and territorial boundaries.

The Council Chairperson says the New Dawn administration is keen to empowering young people with jobs.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Zimba district today, Ms. Chigora is optimistic that all the unemployed youths in the country would be absorbed in employment and there will be no ‘loofers’ in Zambia by 2026.

“The New Dawn administration is determined to empowering young people with jobs. I foresee that there will be unemployed youths during this four-year period up the end of 2026,” she said.

Ms. Chigora commended government through the Ministry of Defense creating 5,000 jobs for unformed people in an effort to enhance national security in Zambia.

The Council Chairperson appealed to the young people in Zimba district in particular and country as a whole to be patient as the UPND Government prioritises issues affecting the youths in Zambia.

“Tackling unemployment of youths in the country is at the heart of the UPND government because this is one way of reducing poverty among young people in Zambia, Ms. Chigora stated.

John Mbulo, an unemployed youth in Zimba district said in a separate interview that he is happy that the recruitment process would be conducted in a transparent manner in all the 10 provinces of Zambia.

“I received the news of recruiting 5,000 military personnel with gratitude. I have waited for a long time now and l hope the recruitment process will be done in a transparent atmosphere,” Mbulo said.

The UPND Administration has already employed over 41, 000 Teachers and Health Workers in the country this year.

