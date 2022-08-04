9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 4, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Klings Kangwa Propels Red Star to UEFA CL Win

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Klings Kangwa Propels Red Star to UEFA CL Win
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo midfielder Klings Kangwa had a memorable UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday in Red Star Belgrade’s crushing victory over Pyunik.

The Serbian champions beat their Armenian opponents 5-0 in Belgrade in a third round, first leg playoff tie.

Kangwa scored one goal in the match, and Red Stars second goal on the night when he found the target in the 33rd minute.

The midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes, later provided an assist for Red Stars’ final goal in the 77th minute.

Pyunik and Red Star meet in the final leg on August 9 in Yerevan.

Should all go as projected, Red Star has a pre-group stage clash at the end of August against the winner of the Maccabi Haifa (Israel) and Apollon (Cyprus) third round tie.

The Israeli club leads 4-0 from Wednesday’s first leg home game in Haifa.

Previous articleZim opposition leader writes HH over Mumbi Phiri’s prolonged prison stay

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Klings Kangwa Propels Red Star to UEFA CL Win

Chipolopolo midfielder Klings Kangwa had a memorable UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday in Red Star Belgrade's crushing victory...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MID-WEEK PRO HIT LIST: Fashion and Chilufya’s UEFA CL Hopes Dented

Sports sports - 0
It was a forgettable night for Chipolopolo stars in Tuesday’s nights UEFA Champions League 3rd Round, First Leg ties. =DENMARK Midfielder Edward Chilfuya came on in...
Read more

Shepolopolo Star Kundananji Talks About Madrid CFF Move

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji has expressed her joy after clinching a big move to Spanish top side Madrid CFF. Kundananji on Monday joined Madrid...
Read more

Chilufya, Fashion and Klings on Mid-Week UEFA CL Duty

Sports sports - 0
It is a busy mid-week for three Chipolopolo stars that will be in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League third round, first leg qualifying action...
Read more

FAZ Champions Arrows Win 4-Club Friendly Tournament

Sports sports - 1
Red Arrows have won the Four-Club 2022/2023 Pre-season tournament that they co-hosted with Zesco United at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. The pre-season friendly tournament, that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.