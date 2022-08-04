Chipolopolo midfielder Klings Kangwa had a memorable UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday in Red Star Belgrade’s crushing victory over Pyunik.

The Serbian champions beat their Armenian opponents 5-0 in Belgrade in a third round, first leg playoff tie.

Kangwa scored one goal in the match, and Red Stars second goal on the night when he found the target in the 33rd minute.

The midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes, later provided an assist for Red Stars’ final goal in the 77th minute.

Pyunik and Red Star meet in the final leg on August 9 in Yerevan.

Should all go as projected, Red Star has a pre-group stage clash at the end of August against the winner of the Maccabi Haifa (Israel) and Apollon (Cyprus) third round tie.

The Israeli club leads 4-0 from Wednesday’s first leg home game in Haifa.