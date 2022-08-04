LEAD President Linda Tsungirirai Masarira says the unlawful detention of Mumbi Phiri is totally unacceptable and a violation of her fundamental human rights.

In an Open Letter President Hakainde Hichilema has since demanded that Mrs Phiri be released or presented before court immediately.

“Sadly, it seems power has also consumed you that you have forgotten so early your promises to the people. You deceived the world, by claiming that you would adhere to human rights without fear or favour,” she said.

She charged that the the murder charge slapped on Mrs. Mumbi is trumped up, frivolous and

vexatious with no tangible evidence to secure a conviction.

“Politically motivated charges meant to punish, silence and instil fear should be condemned by all. Mumbi is just a fierce and resolute politician who doesn’t deserve this inhumane treatment from a so called new dawn government,” she said.

“An attack on Mumbi Phiri is an attack on all female politicians in the world,” she said.

“As the President of Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats Zimbabwe, I stand with Mumbi Phiri and demand justice for her. I demand the new dawn government to take Mumbi Phiri to court as soon as possible if at all they have corroborating evidence that incriminate her in the murder of Lawrence Banda. If they don’t, they should absolve her of any wrong doing and discharge her.”

“An injury to one woman is an injury to all Mr. President. As a man who suffered illegal detentions, we expect you to be the change that Zambia has been waiting for. Incarcerating political opponents to settle political scores is archaic, retrogressive and will leave your legacy with a dent. Why are you abusing human rights Mr Hichilema? Mumbi is a wife, mother, sister and aunt who has family responsibilities.”

“In conclusion, Mr President please release Mumbi Phiri and allow a fair trial to commence,” the letter read.