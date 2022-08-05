Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo says the house is aggressively implementing parliamentary reforms in order to enhance democracy.

Mr. Moyo says some of the positive results of the ongoing parliamentary reforms include the expansion of radio coverage of parliamentary debates and establishment of Constituency offices among many others.

The Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly explained that the parliamentary reforms are aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the House.

Mr. Moyo said this in Chirundu District when he addressed staff at Chirundu Constituency Office as part of the house’s outreach programme.

He pointed out that the parliamentary reforms are in line with the government’s aspirations of entrenching the tents of democracy, good governance and transparency which are also contained in the House’s strategic plan.

Earlier, Chirundu Town Council Chairperson Nevers Muchindu observed that the establishment of Constituency Offices in all the districts will bring parliamentary business closer to the people.

Mr. Muchindu has however appealed to the National Assembly to finalise formalities on the land acquisition that Chirundu Town Council offered for the construction of a modern Constituency Office and save on rentals. The Chirundu Town Council Chairperson commended the house for

embarking on ambitious outreach programme and other innovative ways of bringing the electorate and their Members of Parliament together.