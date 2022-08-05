9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 5, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Parliament implementing reforms –Deputy Speaker

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Parliament implementing reforms –Deputy Speaker
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo says the house is aggressively implementing parliamentary reforms in order to enhance democracy.

Mr. Moyo says some of the positive results of the ongoing parliamentary reforms include the expansion of radio coverage of parliamentary debates and establishment of Constituency offices among many others.

The Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly explained that the parliamentary reforms are aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the House.

Mr. Moyo said this in Chirundu District when he addressed staff at Chirundu Constituency Office as part of the house’s outreach programme.

He pointed out that the parliamentary reforms are in line with the government’s aspirations of entrenching the tents of democracy, good governance and transparency which are also contained in the House’s strategic plan.

Earlier, Chirundu Town Council Chairperson Nevers Muchindu observed that the establishment of Constituency Offices in all the districts will bring parliamentary business closer to the people.

Mr. Muchindu has however appealed to the National Assembly to finalise formalities on the land acquisition that Chirundu Town Council offered for the construction of a modern Constituency Office and save on rentals. The Chirundu Town Council Chairperson commended the house for
embarking on ambitious outreach programme and other innovative ways of bringing the electorate and their Members of Parliament together.

Previous articleNewly recruited teachers, health workers spotted writing ZAMSTATS aptitude tests

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Parliament implementing reforms –Deputy Speaker

Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo says the house is aggressively implementing parliamentary reforms in order...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Man 31, found guilty of defiling mentally ill girl

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Itezhi Tezhi Subordinate Court has committed a 31-year -old man of Lubanda in Chief Chikaza Munyama’s area to the...
Read more

There is need to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Sweden and Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 4
Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Anna Maj Hultgard says there is need to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two countries. Ambassador Hultgard said the Swedish...
Read more

Turmoil in Zambia’s Commonwealth team as government fails to pay allowances for athletes

General News Chief Editor - 18
Moral is low in Team Zambia at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as athletes have gone for weeks without receiving their daily allowances. And...
Read more

51 Ethiopian immigrants apprehended in Mbala

General News Chief Editor - 12
51 Ethiopian nationals have been rescued by the Mbala Immigration Office in a suspected case of human trafficking enroute to South Africa. After travelling for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.