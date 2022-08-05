Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has challenged youths to take keen interest in traditional ceremonies and preserve the country’s heritage.

ZANIS reports that the traditional leader says youths are the future leaders hence the need for them to be proactive in learning about the diverse cultural practices.

The Mwinelubemba said when he led a team of government officials and Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Main Organising Committee members to check on the progress at the arena in Mungwi District.

He has since called on parents to take advantage of the school holiday to attend the ceremony with their children.

Chief Chitimukulu said this will give an opportunity to the young ones to appreciate the rich culture of the bemba people.

And Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Lewis Mwape said traditional ceremonies play a critical role in unifying the country.

Mr. Mwape has since re-affirmed government’s commitment to continue supporting traditional ceremonies to foster unity and national development.

And Mr. Mwape has called on the National Heritage and Conservation Commission (NHCC) to consider preserving the Ng’wena site as a national monument.

“Once the place is protected, it will attract tourists and in turn earn the country the much needed foreign exchange,” he said.

And Acting Chairperson for the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Main Organising Committee, Fedelis Kapoka said preparations for this year’s traditional ceremony have advanced.

Mr. Kapoka has also hailed government and other stakeholders for the support rendered towards the ceremony.

He noted that this year’s ceremony will be unique as it will start from where the crocodile was found on the shores of Milando river.

The Ukusefya pa Ngw’ena traditional ceremony which was last held in 2018 due to COVID-19 restrictions will be held on August 12-13, 2022 in Mungwi district.