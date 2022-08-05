9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 5, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

There is need to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Sweden and Zambia

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News There is need to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Sweden and Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Anna Maj Hultgard says there is need to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Hultgard said the Swedish government will continue to support partners in the implementation of programmes such as children’s rights, gender and good governance across the country.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu today, Ms. Hultgard said she is in the region to appreciate the impact of that country’s financial support to Zambia.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Zambia and we are here to appreciate the impact of the programmes which are supported through our partners,” Ms. Hultgard said

She said while in Kasama, her team will visit other partners like BBC media action which works with Radio stations in highlighting various programmes.

Ms. Hultgard said the team will tomorrow visit a legal aid clinic where seven local traditional leaders in Kasama District will be undergoing training as traditional adjudicators in gender-related issues and children’s rights.

She said this will ensure that traditional adjudicators are well capacitated with handling community issues on gender based violence and child rights brought before them.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu thanked the Swedish government for its continued support to Zambia.

Mr Mpundu said currently the Swedish government is supporting Zambia in capacitating the local authorities especially after the increase in the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

He noted that many people doubted the capacity of local authorities to handle huge sums of money but that the Swedish government is supporting the councils to ensure prudent utilization of the funds.

“We are very delighted to receive her Excellency the Ambassador of Sweden to the Northern Province where she will have engagements with partners on a number of issues,’’ he said.

Mr Mpundu said that the Zambian government is grateful to Sweden for supporting the country through the provision of computers, vehicles and knowledge.

The Permanent Secretary also thanked the Swedish government for training women in rural areas in financial literacy to enable them contribute to Zambia’s economic development.

Previous articleUnemployment levels worrying-ZCTU

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

There is need to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Sweden and Zambia

Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Anna Maj Hultgard says there is need to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Turmoil in Zambia’s Commonwealth team as government fails to pay allowances for athletes

General News Chief Editor - 11
Moral is low in Team Zambia at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as athletes have gone for weeks without receiving their daily allowances. And...
Read more

51 Ethiopian immigrants apprehended in Mbala

General News Chief Editor - 12
51 Ethiopian nationals have been rescued by the Mbala Immigration Office in a suspected case of human trafficking enroute to South Africa. After travelling for...
Read more

Government shelves plans to phase out Mini buses from public service

General News Chief Editor - 9
The government has shelved plans to phase out hiace buses from public service in Zambia that was scheduled for this year and has opted...
Read more

Census applicants on Government payroll will not be considered

General News Chief Editor - 1
Lufwanyama District Commissioner, Justine Mwalikwa has urged the census committee members not to recruit anyone who is on government payroll at the expense of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.