Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Anna Maj Hultgard says there is need to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Hultgard said the Swedish government will continue to support partners in the implementation of programmes such as children’s rights, gender and good governance across the country.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu today, Ms. Hultgard said she is in the region to appreciate the impact of that country’s financial support to Zambia.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Zambia and we are here to appreciate the impact of the programmes which are supported through our partners,” Ms. Hultgard said

She said while in Kasama, her team will visit other partners like BBC media action which works with Radio stations in highlighting various programmes.

Ms. Hultgard said the team will tomorrow visit a legal aid clinic where seven local traditional leaders in Kasama District will be undergoing training as traditional adjudicators in gender-related issues and children’s rights.

She said this will ensure that traditional adjudicators are well capacitated with handling community issues on gender based violence and child rights brought before them.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu thanked the Swedish government for its continued support to Zambia.

Mr Mpundu said currently the Swedish government is supporting Zambia in capacitating the local authorities especially after the increase in the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

He noted that many people doubted the capacity of local authorities to handle huge sums of money but that the Swedish government is supporting the councils to ensure prudent utilization of the funds.

“We are very delighted to receive her Excellency the Ambassador of Sweden to the Northern Province where she will have engagements with partners on a number of issues,’’ he said.

Mr Mpundu said that the Zambian government is grateful to Sweden for supporting the country through the provision of computers, vehicles and knowledge.

The Permanent Secretary also thanked the Swedish government for training women in rural areas in financial literacy to enable them contribute to Zambia’s economic development.