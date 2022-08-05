The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Muchinga Province has expressed worry with the unemployment levels in the country.

ZCTU Muchinga Province Regional Coordinator, Nondo Kasanda says the high turnout of youths at various centres across the country during the National Census of Population and Housing recruitment, has revealed high levels of unemployment in the country.

Mr. Kasanda said the high turnout of youths to write aptitude tests is an eye opener on the unemployment levels in the country.

He noted that high unemployment levels can lead to drug abuse, political violence, corruption and early marriages, among other bad vices.

Meanwhile, ZCTU Muchinga Province Regional Coordinator said government should consider reducing the retirement age to 55 years.

Mr. Kasanda said government should consider to review of the retirement age and create more jobs for the youths.

He said government should also consider engaging more interns in various departments, ministries and agencies in order to carter for the unemployed youths.

Mr. Kasanda further said the proposed projects under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) involving youths should be given first priority by the CDF committee tasked to evaluate proposals.

“We have a number of proposals from the youths under the CDF and we want to appeal to the CDF committee to give first priority to the youth projects when evaluating them,” said Mr. Kasanda.

And Mr. Kasanda has further encouraged government to continue with the massive recruitment it has embarked on in various ministries as recently seen in health and education sectors where thousands have been employed.

“Employing more than 40,000 workers in a single year is giving hope to the Zambian people on the better things to come under the new dawn administration,” said Mr. Kasanda.

He has also appealed to professionals not yet employed to remain patient.