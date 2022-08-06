9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Sports
Bravo Nchanga Rangers Get Lost in Friendly Forest

Promoted Nchanga Rangers on Friday had a test drive of forthcoming FAZ Super League opposition when they lost to Forest Rangers in their opening game of a four-club pre-season tournament in Kitwe.

The Chingola giants lost 2-1 to Forest on day-one of the friendly tournament at Arthur Davies Stadium which also includes Prison Leopards and Power Dynamos.

After a scoreless first half, South African midfielder Mpho Mathekgane put Forest ahead in the 48th minute.

Rangers equalized via a penalty on the hour-mark following a foul on Pedro Miguel that the Angolan striker stepped up to successfully convert.

Miguel is on loan to Rangers this season barely seven months after joining Zesco United from Division 1 side Trident FC.

Forest secured the win in the 77th minute through Lazarus Chishimba.

Rangers are back in action at lunchtime today when they face fellow losers Prison Leopards who were beaten 2-1 by Power.

The two-time Zambian champions are returning to the FAZ Super League for the first time since they were demoted in the 2018 season.

