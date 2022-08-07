9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 7, 2022
Health
HH fires Health PS Dr Magwende

By Chief Editor
President HaKainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the contract of Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration George Magwende.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC news this evening by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.

Below is the full statement.

5 COMMENTS

  3. More signs of corrupt tendencies by hh. We tax payers deserve to know why some one we pay is fired. For all we know this firing is to create space for one of hhs many concubines. Wicked government

  4. The firing of Dr. Magwende is shocking. The righteous will NEVER be accepted in a pest-infested UPND Govt. Zambians must know that wherever Masebo treks in government corridors, she leaves a trail of destruction. This woman plunged ZAWA to destruction at the instigation of a member of her ethnic group. Provisionary we can only speculate that Dr. Magwende could not have cooperated to execute dirty works in the ministry of Health. These are results of appointing a non-medical as Minister of Health.

