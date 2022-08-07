President HaKainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the contract of Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration George Magwende.
This is according to a statement released to ZNBC news this evening by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.
Below is the full statement.
