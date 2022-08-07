9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 7, 2022
Nkana End Weekend Pre-Season Games Unbeaten

Record 12-time Zambian champions Nkana have been very busy with pre-season friendlies over the last four days winning and drawing a game each.

On Thursday, the Kitwe giants were in Ndola where they drew 2-2 with Forest Rangers.

Peter Mwaangani converted a penalty for Forest and Bwalya Mataka scored the other goal for the hosts.

Jacob Ngulube was on target for Nkana together with new signing from Lusaka Dynamos Harry Kayula.

And on Saturday, Nkana were back in Ndola where they beat Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Ngulube again scored one goal and fellow midfielder Oliver Lumbiya was on target with the other goal for Nkana.

Nkana kickoff their 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign on August 20 at home in Kitwe against old foes Kabwe Warriors.

Staying in Ndola on Saturday, last season’s FAZ Super League runners-up Zesco United hosts Napsa Stars at the Trade Fair Grounds.

Zesco lost the first game 2-1 but won game two by the same margin.

Napsa defender Luka Banda was on target in game two for Napsa while Songa Chipyoka and Adrian Chama handed Zesco the win in that match.

