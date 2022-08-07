President Hakainde Hichilema is in Monze district, Southern Province to attend the Lwiindi-Lwanza traditional ceremony of the Lundwe people of Bweengwa area in Chief HAMUSONDE’s chiefdom.

President Hichilema who is expected to officiate at the ceremony is accompanied by First Lady MUTINTA.

The President arrived in Monze at about 10:10 hours this morning, at the Lwanza grounds, aboard the Presidential chopper.

The Head of State was received by Southern Province Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA, Bweengwa area Member of Parliament MICHELO KASAUTA, Cabinet Ministers, the Hamusonde Royal Establishment and other senior government and party officials.

ZANIS reports that the President proceeded to pay a courtesy call on Chief HAMUSONDE before heading to the main area where the traditional ceremony is expected to take place.

President HICHILEMA is later this afternoon expected to officiate at the 2022 Lwiindi-Lwanza traditional ceremony, and also witness the crossing of cattle in the magical Lwanza river, an occasion that symbolises the purity of water and animal wealth.

The Lwanza traditional ceremony is an annual event celebrated in August by the Lundwe people to give thanks to the water purity of the river that has stayed for over 200 years without going dry.

The local people also remember and give thanks to the magical man who created the Lwanza River and its pure waters which they hold sacred.

The President is expected to return to Lusaka after concluding his official programme in the district.