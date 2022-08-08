9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

ACC witnesses fail to link Bowman to illegal acquisition of land

By Chief Editor
54 views
2
General News ACC witnesses fail to link Bowman to illegal acquisition of land
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The matter in which former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been charged with illegal acquisition of land in Masaiti has finally taken off in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Mr. Lusambo who is also former Provincial Minister for Lusaka and the Copperbelt Provinces stands accused before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu of having used his office as Minister to illegally acquire three pieces of land in Masaiti District.

The three parcels of land include a 1.5 hectares, 2.5 hectares and 9.9 hectares.

The offence is alleged to have occurred around when Mr. Lusambo served as Minister for Copperbelt.

But when trial commenced on Monday, all the three witnesses presented to court by the ACC testified that Mr. Lusambo did not exert any undue influence in acquiring the said pieces of land.

Testifying before Magistrate was Mr. Ali Shamenda, a Principle Lands Officer from Ministry of Lands Ndola office who told the Court that the three pieces of land do not belong to Mr. Lusambo.

Mr Shamenda further testified that according to the Lands registry, a Mr. Jack Mwanza, a Mr. Jigneshi Soni and Frontier Services Ltd are registered as the property owners of the said land.

And former Ndola Town Clerks Ernest Sumani and Cosmas Chalusa in separate testimonies confirmed that Mr. Lusambo did not exert any undue pressure in the land transactions.

The two witnesses said the only time Mr. Lusambo inquired over the land was at a time when he was out of government after Parliament dissolved.

Trial continues tomorrow.

Previous articleGovt calls for PPP in providing education services in correctional facilities
Next articlePolice warns teenager alleged to have killed his parents

2 COMMENTS

  1. He is on record saying people steal to secure the futures of their families………

    Keep digging…………..

    There is no way lusambo can own a multi million dollars property portfolio, after 7 years in GRZ without any money trials…………

  2. When prosecuting these cases, aren’t these officers supposed to have concrete evidence? Why take cases you know you end up exposing ignorance and bring the name of the institution to disrepute? Next time charge the officers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Police warns teenager alleged to have killed his parents

Police have recorded a warn and caution statement from the 19-year-old juvenile who is suspected to have killed his...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Govt calls for PPP in providing education services in correctional facilities

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has called for public private partnership ( PPP ) in the provision of quality education in correctional facilities throughout the country...
Read more

New Reduced Bus Fares are non-negotiable-Transport

General News Chief Editor - 6
Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has called on relevant authorities to deal with those who are rejecting the newly announced bus fares. Commenting on...
Read more

The Convention on Wetlands appoints Dr Musonda Mumba as Secretary General

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Standing Committee of the Convention on Wetlands has appointed Dr Musonda Mumba as the new Secretary General of the Convention. Dr Mumba will...
Read more

PF condemns Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

General News Chief Editor - 18
Opposition PF Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa says US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan is offensive and unacceptable. Mr Chilangwa said the provocative...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.