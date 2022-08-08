The matter in which former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been charged with illegal acquisition of land in Masaiti has finally taken off in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Mr. Lusambo who is also former Provincial Minister for Lusaka and the Copperbelt Provinces stands accused before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu of having used his office as Minister to illegally acquire three pieces of land in Masaiti District.

The three parcels of land include a 1.5 hectares, 2.5 hectares and 9.9 hectares.

The offence is alleged to have occurred around when Mr. Lusambo served as Minister for Copperbelt.

But when trial commenced on Monday, all the three witnesses presented to court by the ACC testified that Mr. Lusambo did not exert any undue influence in acquiring the said pieces of land.

Testifying before Magistrate was Mr. Ali Shamenda, a Principle Lands Officer from Ministry of Lands Ndola office who told the Court that the three pieces of land do not belong to Mr. Lusambo.

Mr Shamenda further testified that according to the Lands registry, a Mr. Jack Mwanza, a Mr. Jigneshi Soni and Frontier Services Ltd are registered as the property owners of the said land.

And former Ndola Town Clerks Ernest Sumani and Cosmas Chalusa in separate testimonies confirmed that Mr. Lusambo did not exert any undue pressure in the land transactions.

The two witnesses said the only time Mr. Lusambo inquired over the land was at a time when he was out of government after Parliament dissolved.

Trial continues tomorrow.