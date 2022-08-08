We take our regular briefs of selected stars including those campaigns that got under way in England and South Africa.



=SOUTH AFRICA

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene did not make the lineup of Fridays 2-0 away win over Cape Town City in a match Ronwen Williams made his club debut, relegating the long-serving and Uganda number one Denis Onyango to the bench.

-Sekhukhune United/Maritzburg United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nasabata and midfielder Roderick Kabwe started for Sekhukhune in Saturdays 1-1 draw KZN derby against Friday Samu’s Maritzburg United.

All three played the full 90 minutes but no Chipolopolo player was on target in derby.



=SWITZERLAND

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa was an unused substitute in Young Boys’0-0 away draw at Basel on Sunday.

It was Chaiwa’s second team appearance since making his debut as a substitute on July 24 in a 3-0 away win over Sion.



=DENMARK

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes on Friday in promoted Horsens first loss of the season from four games played when they went down 1-0 to fellow mid-table side Randers.

-Midtjylland: On the same evening, midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 63rd minute of the 8th placed sides 3-3 away draw at10th positioned Lyngby.



=SERBIA

Red Star Belgrade’s away date against Vojvodina on Saturday was postponed due to their continental commitments this week.

The Serbian kings are on the road on Tuesday in Armenia for a UEFA Champions League final leg playoff tie against Pyunik whom they lead 5-0 from the first leg on August 3.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala did not make the line-up in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes for the second placed side during Fridays 3-2 away win over Queens Park.



=USA

Defender Aime Mabika made a rare MLS start for Inter Miami on Sunday in their 2-2 away draw against Montreal FC.

Mabika was later substituted in the 78th minute.



=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka came on in the 73rd minute but was not on target in Leicester’s 2-2 home draw against Brentford.

-Brighton: On the same afternoon at Old Trafford, midfielder Enock Mwepu also came on as a substitute in the 76th minute of their 2-1 away win over Manchester United.