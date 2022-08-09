9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
485 PF members in Ndola defect to UPND

By Chief Editor
485 Patriotic Front (PF) members in Kabushi constituency in Ndola have defected to the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Among those that have defected include renowned comedian, Webster Chiluba popularly known as Kasaka.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Chiluba says President Hakainde Hichilema has exhibited quality and selfless leadership style which every well-meaning Zambian should support.

Mr. Chiluba said President Hichilema is a visionary leader who is leading the country in the right direction.

And another party member, Martin Kasaro, aged 64, said the payment of retirees has dignified many people’s lives as many of them were languishing in poverty without being paid their money.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt UPND Chairperson, Elisha Matambo said the defectors have made the right choice to join the UPND whose leadership is admired by many not only in Zambia but other countries.

Mr. Matambo said he will engage the Ministry of Local Government to quickly approve dispensation of the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) in the Kabushi Constituency to commence project implementation.

He noted that people of Kabushi have for many years been grappling with water and sewer challenges which should be addressed now.

Mr. Matambo has also disclosed that the possibility of having the electric car battery plant established in Ndola’s industrial area is high, stating that this would greatly benefit people in Kabushi once it is opened.

In April this year, the former ruling party lost over 300 members in the constituency who ditched the party to join UPND citing exemplary leadership by President Hichilema and his administration.

Previous articlePF confident of winning back Ndola’s Kabushi Constituency and Kwacha Constituency in Kitwe.

