Patricia Scotland honored to be Head Woman in Chief Hamusonde’s village in Monze

By Chief Editor
Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland says she is incredibly honoured to be conferred as Head Woman by Chief Hamusonde of the Lundwe people of Bweengwa area in Monze district.

“It is a tremendous honour and I am thankful to the people of Zambia and President Hakainde Hichilema and I will always be at their service,” she tweeted.

Chief Hamusonde over the weekend conferred Ms Scotland with the status of Head Woman in his chiefdom.

This is for playing a major role to save the lives of the people in his chiefdom.

The Chief said Ms Scotland played a critical role in ensuring that Zambia was on a stable path and that the rule of law was exercised during and after the 2021 general election, which saw the new administration ushered into office.

The Chief also recognized Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu, Lawyer John Sangwa and Linda Kasonde, Human Rights Commissioner Laura Miti and Civil Rights activist Chama Fumba also known as Pilato, for playing an instrumental part in voicing out their democratic views in governance matters.

Speaking through a representative, Gift Monde at the 2022 Lwiindi-Lwanza traditional ceremony, Chief Hamusonde said the people mentioned and many others made sure that the country’s democracy is preserved.

4 COMMENTS

  1. Traditional must be separated from politics or political appointment..
    Am sorry
    But am not in support of this development..
    It’s better to acknowledge the said work in fighting for democracy but not to the extent of giving them titles that must belong to indigenous people of the land .
    My thoughts

    2

  3. Why confer such a honour on this corrupt woman? Must be pay back time I guess. Would these chaps in England/Scotland stoop so low? Zambia has truly been re-colonised

    1

