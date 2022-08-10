9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency gets new Director General

The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Board has appointed Billy Mweetwa as the new director general of the Agency for a period of three years with effect from August 2.

In February this year, the ZAMMSA Board resolved to send the entire agency management on forced leave, pending investigations of some serious anomalies at the institution.

ZAMMSA interim board secretary Kamwenje Nyalugwe confirmed the appointment of the new Director General in an internal memo dated August 5, addressed to all ZAMMSA members of staff.

“I am pleased to announce that at its special meeting held on 27th July 2022, the board approved Mr Billy Mweetwa to the position of Director General.”

