Green Buffaloes have qualified for the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted by Morocco.

Buffaloes’ place at the CAF Women’s Champions League was guaranteed on Thursday after Mamelodi Sundowns finished top of Group A at the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Champions League in South Africa.

Buffaloes and Sundowns have reached the COSAFA Champions League final and will face off on Saturday at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

The Zambian champions on Tuesday advanced to the COSAFA Women’s Champions League final after beating Olympique de Moroni of Comoros 0-4 in their last group match in South Africa.

The Zambia Army club finished top of Group B with six points while Sundowns won Group A with four points from two games, thanks to their superior goal difference over Double Action Ladies of Botswana.

Sundowns are the defending champions of both the CAF and COSAFA Champions League.