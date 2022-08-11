The Zambia Medical Association is dismayed with the choice made by Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo to address the medical profession in extremely unflattering terms, in full view of its members and through a live broadcast carried by the press and social media during its Annual General Meeting recently.
The Association says it has taken particular exception to unsubstantiated allegations, made by Ms. Masebo during the Minister’s remarks at the recently held 58th ZMA Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting in Livingstone.
It has cited insinuations that the chronic and critical shortages of drugs and medical supplies in public institutions is a result of pilfering by healthcare workers. The Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo accused doctors in senior management positions within the Ministry structures and allied statutory bodies of running down the health system. She also accused medical doctors of stealing government time by undertaking Private Practice during work hours.
ZMA Secretary General Dr. Roy Tolopu said ZMA’s first and overriding concern is the potential long-standing damage caused by erroneous statements made by high-level officials whose official capacity commands the public trust.
He said that to be accused of stealing from a system that doctors are breaking their backs to support is nothing short of a slap in the face saying doctors have done a great deal to improve functions and decrease mortality and morbidity in centers throughout the country, often finding creative ways to do so when Government Grants have been delayed or diminished.
I STAND WITH DOCTORS
I must say we have some very good health workers in the country. I know so many doctors who invest 1000% into their work. WITHOUT DOUBT the best medical personnel in Zambia are at UTH. But at the same time a lot of what is being said by the minister is true. And instead of rushing to defend themselves the doctors health workers need to do a thorough self examination.
Anyone who has an idea of how things are being run – especially under pf – know that there has been a lot of unfortunate things that happen in hospitals.
The faulty ventilators and expired drugs would not have passed unnoticed if we had proper controls in the way the health sector is run. How could we have discovered afterwards that these where substandard? And guess who is in charge of the health sector. Yep, it’s…
I recently took a child who was critically burnt to UTH. The indifference was shocking.
A friend of mine died after being taken to UTH, because no one really paid attention to him. He was just an additional burden to the nurses.
Let’s be honest the health sector in Zambia is a complete disaster. And both the medical practitioners and the governments are the ones to blame!
Go Masebo…Go ……shake-it up !
ZMA marked by complacency…..
The “potential long-standing damage” is NOT an argument at all.
1) Can ZMA refute the fact that SOME ” …..medical doctors are stealing government time by undertaking Private Practice during work hours “, can they provide assurance this is NOT happening?
2) Can ZMA assure ZAMBIANS that there is NO pilfering by healthcare workers ?
If ZMA cant substantiate the above, then why are they arguing and what is the discussion about here? Why are they nagging?
Yes I’ve seen hard working doctors running 36hrs shifts and giving their all towards their profession. But then I’ve also seen one or two bad eggs who are running private clinics and referring patients to their clinics citing no medicine in hospitals etc.
There will always be dome degree of theft………
In any industry, especially after 10 years of PF…………that is to be expected , but must be stamped out…..
GRZ bought medical supplies are finding themselves in private pharmacies and medical practices………..
This is an organised racket…….
Use OP and the countries security intelligence services to bust these racketeering rings……….