President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow August 12th,2022, expected in Northern Province for a two day working visit.

President Hichilema is also scheduled to grace this year’s Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Bemba traditional ceremony in Mungwi District on Saturday,August 13,2022.

Provincial Minister Leonard Mbao said that the Head of State will also officiate at a fundraising luncheon in Kasama tomorrow before meeting United Party for National Development ( UPND ) officials.

Mr. Mbao said President Hichilema is expected to fly back to Lusaka after the ceremony on Saturday.

“I wish to confirm that the President will be visiting the Northern Province for two days.” He said.

Mr. Mbao said President Hichilema and the new dawn administration attach great importance to tradition and culture as they are pillars of national values.

He said traditional ceremonies are a key factor in uniting people from different tribes across the country in appreciating their rich cultural heritage.

“Traditional ceremonies are a unifying factor and they remind each one of us of our genesis” Mr. Mbao said

The Provincial Minister said this when he inspected the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena main arena in Mungwi District.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said about 30 traditional leaders from different parts of the country are expected to attend this year’s ceremony.

The Mwinelubemba further thanked the government for the support towards hosting of the event.

“We just want to thank the government for the tremendous support we have received in organizing this year’s ceremony.

Spokesperson of the Bemba Royal Establishment James Mulenga reiterated that traditional ceremonies are non-political functions and no party regalia will be allowed at the venue.