9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 12, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Auditor General Office Audit to black mountain as it is a public resource

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Economy Auditor General Office Audit to black mountain as it is...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Auditor General’s office is set to audit the empowerment administered through the consortium operating at the Black Mountain, Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines as soon as the 2021 audits are completed.

Auditor General Dr. Dick Sichembe says the black mountain is a public resource that is operating as an extension of the ministry of mines as well as Mopani and KCM currently under government control, and is required to be audited by his office as prescribed under the constitution for accountability purposes.

Dr. Sichembe’s remarks come in the wake of green party leader Peter Sinkamba’s recent call on the office of the auditor general to extend its audit to ongoing mining activities at the black mountain.

Meanwhile, Black Mountain Consortium Chairperson Kangwa Kamando has disclosed that the operation is set to release the 30 percent share of its total revenue over the month, to the Kitwe district commissioner’s office within the next 3 weeks towards beneficiary cooperatives.

Mr. Kamando adds that the consortium is currently undertaking an audit to quantify how much of the 30 percent of the black mountain given out as empowerment, has been utilized so far but was quick to mention that there is still enough of the resource yet to be used.

Yesterday, opposition Green Party President Peter Sinkamba called for the auditing of the Black Mountain mining operations. Mr. Sinkamba said that auditing the operations will make it easy to tell the impact of the empowerment programme.

the opposition leader said in an interview that black mountain was a public resource and was hopeful that the office of the Auditor General will take keen interest by initiating an audit on the resource.

“The Auditor General’s office should not ignore the auditing of the ongoing mining operations at Kitwe’s Black Mountain in the forthcoming
auditing of the mining sector so that stakeholders can appreciate how proceeds from the resource are being used,” He said.

Currently it was difficult to tell the impact of the 30 per cent black mountain empowerment on the communities because there
is no evaluation system put in place.

The Black Mountain Empowerment initiative was just like other empowerment initiatives such as the Citizens Empowerment funds.

Previous articleUPND Cadres Say Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji are automatically disqualified to Re-Contest their Seats

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Auditor General Office Audit to black mountain as it is a public resource

The Auditor General’s office is set to audit the empowerment administered through the consortium operating at the Black Mountain,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UG commends UPND’s one year in office

Economy Support Editor - 1
The Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers (UG) has praised the United Party for National Development (UPND) government for the strides that have...
Read more

Repair works on the TAZARA railway line almost complete

Economy Support Editor - 6
Repair works on the damaged Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) Railway line across Chambeshi river in Muchinga Province, are nearing completion. Government has  engaged a Chinese company,  Jiangsu...
Read more

President Hichilema’s record historical – Mutale

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Former Muchinga Province Mayor and Provincial Patriotic Front(PF) Treasurer Thomas Mutale has hailed the United Party for National Development's good governance record within...
Read more

Farmers’ Union says that CC Misguided Over Tomato and Cabbage Dumping

Economy Chief Editor - 9
By Jervis Zimba ZNFU PRESIDENT The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) would like to state that the press statement attributed to the Competition and Consumer...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.