Former Muchinga Province Mayor and Provincial Patriotic Front(PF) Treasurer Thomas Mutale has hailed the United Party for National Development (UPND’) s good governance record within one year in power .

Mr Mutale has also praised President Hakainde Hichilema for the various socio-economic developments that he has initiated just within one year as head of state.

Mr Mutale told ZANIS in Chinsali yesterday, that the UPND government under the leadership of President Hichilema has recorded a good number of developments in almost all the sectors of the economy.

He mentioned the provision of bursaries and scholarships through Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which he said has enabled many young people in the country and the province to access tertiary education.

Mr Mutale added that the free education and the employment of over 40 thousand Zambian citizens in both education and the health sectors is a milestone which the Zambian citizens should be proud of as it will remain a history in the country.

“For the first time in the country we have seen a huge recruitment of civil servants which has never happened with these other past governments since Zambia got independence,” Mr Mutale said.

The former Mayor added that in just one year, people’s lives have been changed in many ways.

He further challenged other political parties to emulate what the UPND has done saying politics of just talking should not be entertained instead politicians should focus on what the people want and implement various projects if they want to win the people’s hearts.

And a senior citizen has described the UPND as a party for the people.

Agness Mwansa said the UPND has already fulfilled most of its campaign promises to the Zambian people.

“On 24th August this year, the UPND will be turning one year in office with the massive development done so far,” she said.

She said the recent involvement of the young people in the National Census of Population and Housing is a plus as most young people are not employed.

“The act will help young people raise some money once they are paid and I’m sure most of them will invest the money in various businesses which will help them be busy instead of indulging themselves in bad habits,” Ms. Mwansa said.

Ms Mwansa added that given more time the UPND will develop the country as this is evident from what the party has implemented so far since August 2021 when they were voted in.

She further called on residents to support the UPND government as it continues to implement its party manifesto.

President Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in as Zambia’s seventh President on 24 August 2021, after winning a landslide victory.