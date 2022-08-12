9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 12, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Kapiri records increased teenage pregnancies

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News Kapiri records increased teenage pregnancies
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ten girl pupils among them a grade six pupil at a named school in Kapiri Mposhi Town fell pregnant between January and June 2022.

Kapiri Mposhi District Education Board Secretary Boas Banda says nine other affected girls are in grades eight, 11 and 12, respectively.

Mr Banda in an interview reveled that six of the affected girls have since been granted leave from school while four others have continued attending classes in their pregnancy condition.

” My office received a report on the situation of pregnancies at named school where 10 girls were impregnated but according to government policy these girls have been retained as they are in school while others have been given leave to come back after they deliver,” Mr Banda said.

The DEBS attributed the high incident rates in pregnancies among school going girls at the institution to lack of boarding facilities which is forcing pupils to rent accommodation in the nearby communities as weekly boarders.

Lack of information on sexual and reproductive health among pupils and some local cultural practices are other factors promoting the vice.

” Most learners coming from far villages opt to rent houses in the villages around the school to avoid walking to school daily so this makes them vulnerable,” Mr Banda said.

Mr Banda says the school authorities have however engaged landlords in the surrounding villages on the need to take care of the pupils renting accommodation from them.

The school authorities have also embarked on community sensitization campaigns to curb early marriages and teenage pregnancies in the area.

Meanwhile, an anti-Gender Based Violence (GBV) activist Ben Chiboni has bemoaned incidences of pregnancies among school going girls in Chief Mukonchi’s area.

Mr Chiboni noted that the cases of pregnancies among pupils is a drawback to progress of a girl child to pursue education.

Mr Chiboni , who is also former Kakwelesa ward councilor , has called on the traditional leadership to work with other stakeholders in the area to come up with measures to curb early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

He has also appealed to government to construct boarding facilities at the school to provide accommodation for pupils covering long distances to access education at the learning facility.

Previous articleAuditor General Office Audit to black mountain as it is a public resource

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Kapiri records increased teenage pregnancies

Ten girl pupils among them a grade six pupil at a named school in Kapiri Mposhi Town fell...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chembe district in need of a school for children with disabilities

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Chembe Member of Parliament Cliff Mpundu is saddened by the lack of adequate infrastructure for special education in the district. Mr. Mpundu observed that...
Read more

Delay to receive agricultural inputs by farmers in Chipangali contributes to poor maize harvest

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Most Food Reserve Agency (FRA) depots in Chipangali district in Eastern province, are filled up with Soya beans as most farmers have opted to...
Read more

Succession wrangles for Mwanachingwala chiefdom to be resolved outside court

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Mwanachingwala Chieftaincy factions have yesterday announced their decision to reconcile and settle the succession dispute outside courts. Speaking on behalf of...
Read more

The trend of coffins refusing burial on the increase

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
The trend of coffins refusing burial seems to increase with the latest one being in Chibombo Town of Central Province. The country has...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.