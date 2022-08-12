9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 12, 2022
UPND Cadres Say Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji are automatically disqualified to Re-Contest their Seats

The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt says it ready to challenge the decision by former Members of parliament (MP’s) for Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji on their decision to recontest the seats in the upcoming by-election.

Party provincial information secretary in – charge of media William Sitali said the party in the region will seek the interpretation of the law if the two candidates are eligible to stand.

Speaking in interview, Mr. Sitali said from the study undertaken of the constitution under the article 72, the party is of the understanding that two candidates are automatically disqualified.

Mr. Sitali said the new administration has set the record straight that it will rule the country by the rule of law and this applies to any election going forward.

“We have observed that the two candidates have declared interest in recontest the two seats which they previously held before the court nullified their election.

“ And they have since gone on ground to kick start campaigns before the electoral body can even give a go ahead.

“ Our concern is if they are eligible or not and we have resolved unanimously that we shall challenge their eligibility immediately they file their candidature at nominations” he said.

Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies fell vacant after the high court nullified the election of Patriotic Front (PF) candidates Mr.Lusambo and Mr. Malanji.

