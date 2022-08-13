9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Sports
Green Buffaloes Women FC Win COSAFA Title

Green Buffaloes have won the 2022 COSAFA Zone Women’s Club Cup at the tournament that came to end on Saturday in South Africa.

Buffaloes beat holders and CAF Women’s Champions League title winners Mamelodi Sundowns 6-5 on post-match penalties following a scoreless draw at the end of extra-time at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

The result also saw Buffaloes avenge their 1-0 loss to Sundowns in the semifinals of the same tournament of the inaugural competition held last year also held in Durban.

Buffaloes join Sundowns at the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League tournament in Morocco at the end of the year.

The COSAFA Women’s Club Cup is the regional qualifier for the CAF Women’s Champions League where Sundowns have automatically qualified as defending champions.

